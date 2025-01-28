The Bachelor spoilers: Alexe gets Grant Ellis’ First Impression Rose

Tonight during The Bachelor premiere, we had a chance to see a twist when it comes to Grant Ellis’ First Impression Rose. What was it? Well, not only would the recipient get to move into the mansion, but they would also get the first one-on-one date of the season.

Is this a great opportunity? Sure, but at the same time, it can also put an enormous amount of pressure on you. A lot of the women will think of you as the top contender, and of course we have seen how that goes at many points over the years.

Based on some of the conversations we saw Grant have with some of the women, we thought that Natalie had a good chance at it. Rose did this whole thing with clay, and of course the show would’ve loved nothing more than seeing someone named Rose getting the first impression rose.

In the end, though, Grant ended up giving the rose to Alexe — who saw that coming? She showed up with a llama the first night! Does that mean the llama gets to go too?

What this does mean moving forward…

Grant is clearly looking for someone who has their own unique backstory and interests. This is someone who is French Canadian, values her heritage, and also seems to know what she wants in a partner. We think that Grant wants to be with someone who will challenge him and inspire him to think outside of himself. With all of this in mind, we do think that it is pretty easy to come out of this premiere feeling more than a little bit stoked with what we got!

What do you think about the First Impression Rose recipient on The Bachelor premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

