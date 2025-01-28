Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8: Will Aaron be caught?

If there is any one thing we can say with confidence ahead of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8 over at Showtime, it is this: Everything is being taken up a notch! All things considered, doesn’t it have to?

First and foremost, we tend to think that we are going to be seeing a pretty major spotlight on Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer. Sure, we have had a number of opportunities to see him throughout the season, but everything is different now that we know that this character is the Big Bad! He kidnapped his own son seemingly in Nicky, and it remains to be seen how far exactly things are going to go here.

Is there a chance Aaron kills his own kid? Maybe, but if this whole series of acts is with some agenda in mind, don’t be surprised if he is magically saved last-minute. Dempsey’s character clearly wants something, especially since there is no evidence that he has been working at kidnapping kids forever. It is intentional and for a motive that remains unclear.

Now, the big question that we should all be thinking about through the end of the season is whether or not Aaron gets caught, mostly due to the fact that he was never mentioned on the original show. Given the nature of this franchise, it is easy to argue that 100% he would be captured and brought to justice; however, if that happens, wouldn’t it be a huge deal in this world? How would it have not been brought up?

While Spencer may be the biggest adversary within Dexter’s world at present, it is easy to argue that continuity is the real rival the show itself faces.

