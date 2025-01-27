Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8 promo: The Gio mystery

Leading up to the release of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8 later this week on Showtime, we have a brand-new promo. What’s at the center of this one? Well, let’s put it in rather simple terms: A handful of stories that feel incomplete.

Let’s start things off here with Deb’s new boyfriend Gio, mostly because it feels clear that there have been questions out there about him for a rather long time. Is he working with the cartel, or does he have some other nefarious purpose? Well, if nothing else, we know that he’s got a surprising amount of access to some extravagant wealth. How else do you explain him and Deb on some fancy yacht together?

We don’t necessarily think that Gio is going to kidnap Deb or do anything that echoes too much what happened back in season 1 of the original show. However, at the same time we would not be surprised in the event that he does have some links to some sort of criminal organization and has been ordered to be close to Deb because of her Miami Metro ties.

As for another mystery…

The promo shows that Dexter is out working with a SWAT team not that far away; also, Aaron is going to bring the investigation into overdrive. Here is what makes this complicated: We know that Spencer has seemingly kidnapped his own son, let alone cut off his finger. He appears to be the Big Bad. Is he trying to institute a frame job? We personally do not think that he wants his son to be killed but at the same time, he needs to do whatever he can in order to sell him being missing. Don’t be surprised if he somehow does manage to rescue him by the end of this episode.

You can watch the full promo at this link now.

