Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

As many of you may know at this point, Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9 is going to be airing one week from Friday, and it is huge. After all, this is the penultimate one of the season! Whatever happens here is almost sure to carry over into the finale.

At this point coming out of episode 7, it at least feels like there is a general shape as to where the story is now going. The Big Bad appears to be none other than Patrick Dempsey’s Aaron Spencer, who is shocking also the Captain at Miami Metro and Harry’s boss. He kidnapped his own son and beyond that, severed his own finger! Why do that? We imagine that there’s a chance some sort of crazy twist is coming, but we’re not counting on that at this point based on the way this show works.

Ultimately, just because Dexter knows the identity of the Big Bad right now does not mean that he’s about to act on it. He may need to gather more information, but then also how he handles someone in such a prominent position. Spencer is far from the sort of person who has been on his table so far!

If you look below, the full Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9 synopsis (via Rotten Tomatoes) offers up a much clearer sense of what could be coming:

In the fallout of a SWAT raid gone wrong, Dexter closes in on the child kidnapper; Deb goes to work with her Dad and sees Miami Metro in a new light; Harry digs deeper into the serial killer case but keeps his theory from LaGuerta.

We do think that this serial killer case is going to be important to the larger framework of the series — and without saying too much, another city in Florida could be a significant clue! Or, we tend to think so at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

