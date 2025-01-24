Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The great escape

Next week, Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8 is going to be arriving on Showtime — so what more can we say about it?

Well, based on some of the information that we’ve got now, “Business and Pleasure” is one of those episodes that will be throwing a lot at you almost immediately. There are three episodes left and within all of them are a number of big stories. You are going to see in here Dexter Morgan trying to track down Deb, while at the same time Miami Metro itself takes on one of the major mysteries of the entire season — what has been going on with these kidnappings.

Want to learn more? Than go ahead and check out the full Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Deb sneaks away for a trip with her mysterious boyfriend; Dexter is tasked with finding her; Harry and LaGuerta travel to Tampa to look into a potential serial killer on the loose; Miami Metro closes in on suspects in the child kidnapping.

We do tend to think that it is pretty fair to look at this season of Original Sin as fairly traditional, at least when it comes to it having a clearly defined arc that we’ve seen play out so far. This is a big part of the reason why we tend to think that there is going to be an element of closure at the end of this season, even if there’s a tease for a possible season 2 as well.

What we are trying to say in the end here is rather simple, at least in that we think the kidnapping case will eventually come to a close.

