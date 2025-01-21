Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Uma Thurman set as Charley!

Today, Showtime confirmed some big-time Dexter: Resurrection casting news that should make a ton of people out there excited. After all, Uma Thurman is coming on board!

The network themselves issued a press release earlier today noting that the iconic Kill Bill actress is poised to star here in the series-regular role of Charley, described as “the ‘Head of Security’ for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.” What this means to us is that Prater is also likely to be some sort of important person this season, as well.

Is there a chance that Charley ends up being the Big Bad for this season? Well, we do tend to think that any big name who signs off to do this show could be eventually brought in for this sort of role and we wouldn’t be too shocked. The important thing we get from Thurman’s casting is that Showtime is clearly investing in trying whatever they can to make sure that the sequel series is as big as possible. You know that Michael C. Hall will bring some eyeballs, but why not expand alongside that as well?

Some other currently-announced cast members for Resurrection include some familiar faces from the original show (think David Zayas as Batista and James Remar as Harry) alongside Jack Alcott, who played Harrison Morgan on Dexter: New Blood. The plan for this new show is for it to premiere at some point around June.

