When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5: Kayla Wallace returns!

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited about When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5, we get Kayla Wallace back!

Heading into the season, we would have said that the odds were likely that the actress would return at some point as Fiona. After all, she made a brief return in season 11, and she has been a part of the greater Hope Valley universe ever since season 6. Add to this, of course, the fact that she is married in real life to Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan.

The reason why we do not see Wallace more on When Calls the Heart these days is due to her series-regular role over on Landman, which we more than understand her wanting to be a part of. For starters, she gets more screen time there than on the Hallmark Channel hit, and that is without noting that Landman is one of the biggest streaming hits of the past year. While a season 2 renewal has not been confirmed, it feels like a formality.

As for why Fiona is back in Hope Valley, the latest promo here does not give too much away. However, at the same time we tend to think that the writers have a deliberate purpose in mind, and they will likely take advantage of having Kayla around for however long she is available.

One more thing to note here is that we are officially a third of the way through When Calls the Heart season 12! Time moves by fast in the world of Hope Valley sometimes, and there are still a lot of stories we are eager to see progress and move forward.

