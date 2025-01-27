American Horror Stories season 4 renewal: January update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about an American Horror Stories season 4 before the end of January?

Of course, we recognize that there are some looking forward more to the flagship Horror Story series, but there is really no ambiguity there. We know that it’s coming! With that, the uncertainty is more around the spin-off, which is coming off of two Hulu-ween events over the past couple of years.

Now, we know that some may argue that season 4 technically aired last October, but that was actually season 3B. The two Hulu-ween events are a part of one collective season, and the future still remains unclear for this show. Hulu does not reveal viewership data for their series, so it can be hard to determine just how successful the series really is. We doubt we will hear anything more about season 4 this month; hopefully, that will change moving into the spring.

If there is one thing that American Horror Stories has going for it at this point, it is that this show cannot be extremely expensive to make. Most of the episodes have fairly small casts, and we tend to think that this would continue if it were to come back. Also, it is a good way for Hulu to draw more attention to itself over the Halloween holiday.

The reality of this situation, in the end, is that even if we do not have more of this series in the immediate future, there is still a chance that more is going to be announced at some other point later on. There is no core cast here so really, there can be other seasons ordered at any given point in time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

