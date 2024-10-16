American Horror Stories season 4: Is it renewed? Current status

Following the launch of American Horror Stories season 3 part 2 via Hulu today, what else lies ahead for the franchise? Is there more to be excited about?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that on paper, you can argue that there could be more stories to tell here — as for whether or not that happens, it really just comes down to viewership. Hulu does not release numbers for this show publicly, and there was not necessarily a lot of promotion surrounding the latest Hulu-ween event in general. Heck, there has even been confusion surrounding if this was season 3B or season 4; the biggest thing we can say is that today’s episodes are classified under season 3 on the Hulu page.

Because a lot of this show is pretty under-the-radar, Hulu and/or FX may not actually feel that much pressure to announce an official renewal; don’t be surprised if we go for months without any sort of official news and then quietly one day, we hear that more is being show.

Now if there is one thing we would personally like for another season of the show, it is simply this: Getting more stars from the original show on board. We saw a little bit of that at the end of season 3, but we do think it would help this series greatly if you could take at least a familiar name or two and then throw them into this environment for an episode. It feels like anything you can do to boost this show’s profile is worth doing, especially since Michael Imperioli, Debby Ryan, and Henry Winkler were left to do much of the promotional leg work when it comes to being the bigger names on this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

