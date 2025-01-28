FBI: International season 4 episode 10: Who is recovering?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see FBI: International season 4 episode 10 arrive. What can we say about it?

Well, based on almost everything that we are hearing at this point, we tend to think that this is going to be an installment with a lot going on. For starters, you have a storyline that could end up having massive repercussions for the whole world due to a biotoxin. Meanwhile, you’ve also got Vo doing her best to recover, and then also a storyline for Booth with some significant career implications.

To get a handful of further details right now, all you have to do is check out the full FBI: International season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Keep Calm and Deliver the Biotoxin” – When a Russian biochemist is assassinated for trying to defect with his highly sensitive biotoxins research, the Fly Team springs into action to protect his daughter, whose father’s last wish was that she get his research to a trusted American microbiologist. Meanwhile, Mitchell stays behind to help Vo during her recovery, and Booth clashes with Smitty when he finds out she could jeopardize his promotion, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think at this point that Vo will be able to get through this, and having Wes around should help to a certain extent. As a matter of fact, given the way that this series often tends to operate, we’d be legitimately surprised if this story is a big part of episode 11 at all.

