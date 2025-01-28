FBI season 7 episode 10 spoilers: Jubal’s struggle in ‘Redoubt’

As you look to FBI season 7 episode 10 on CBS, let’s just say that another big-time spotlight is ahead! Tonight’s installment is very much about Scola; moving forward, the attention is going to shift a little more over to Jubal.

So what is going to make “Redoubt” different from some of the other Jubal stories that we’ve seen over time? That is a great question! The only real answer we can offer right now is that you are going to see a different part of his professional past due to a confidential informant. This is one of those stories that could go to some surprisingly emotional places, and you are also adding to this the fact that there are a lot of lives at stake.

To get a little bit more all about what is to come, be sure to check out the full FBI season 7 episode 10 synopsis below right now:

“Redoubt” – Jubal’s longtime confidential informant brings intel of an impending large-scale terror attack to the team, but when the details don’t add up, Jubal must sift out the truth from a man who’s known him at his worst, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Do we think that there are some answers coming over the course of this hour? Absolutely, especially when you consider the fact that these stories are often standalone. Still, the biggest thing we are curious about here is whether or not we could learn some things about Jubal within here that we did not know already. One of the luxuries of a long-running show is the opportunities to introduce new layers to people.

