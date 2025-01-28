Paradise series premiere: Who killed President Cal Bradford?

The Paradise series premiere introduced a huge twist no doubt, but there was also something hyped up long before the premiere: A murder mystery. Who killed President Cal Bradford? Even if you were to remove all the science-fiction elements from the show, this would still be a big piece of the subject matter.

For now, here’s what we can say about Cal: His death is being labeled publicly as being due to “natural causes,” but that is actually far from the truth. That proclamation is being made mostly to keep most of the public quiet about what would otherwise be an absolutely chaotic situation.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional PARADISE reviews!

So who are the suspects? We know that a number of people are looking at Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier Collins, and for a clear reason: He had a motive. He was angry at Cal ever since his wife Teri was unable to be on one of the planes to enter the community. However, there are a number of other people worth considering. Take Robinson, Xavier’s boss who had a romantic relationship with the President. Or, look at the billionaire behind the community in Samantha — was the President trying to undermine him?

The end of episode 3 suggested that Xavier’s fellow agent and friend in Billy Pace may be far more dangerous than anyone realizes, but that is also secondhand information coming from Dr. Gabriela Torabi, who claimed that she was meant to personally deliver a message to Collins. Could he be a threat — what about another one of the agents in Jane? What we are trying to say here is that there is no real shortage of possible killers at this point, and trying to figure this out throughout the rest of the eight-episode series is going to be a big part of the fun.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight now when it comes to the Paradise premiere, including more on that twist

Who do you think killed President Cal Bradford on Paradise?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







