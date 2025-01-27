The Bachelor spoilers: What is Grant’s First Impression Rose twist?

If there is one thing that we know already about the start of Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor, it is that the show is taking some swings. In particular, they are looking to introduce some new wrinkles to the First Impression Rose, which has been a huge part of the series for so long.

So what sort of twist are we going to get here? Details are sketchy, but the idea of the twist itself was confirmed via the premiere synopsis:

Love awaits 25 extraordinary women preparing to open their hearts to Grant Ellis on the season premiere of “The Bachelor.” With a bold, new twist on the traditional first impression rose, making a strong connection has never been more crucial.

So what will the twist be?

If the idea here is to make the rose more important than ever, there are a few ways it could go. It is possible that it could grant immunity from the first few rose ceremonies, just as it also could be a situation where it allows you to have a guaranteed one-on-one date at some point in the season. The only thing we feel confident in right now is that Grant won’t have to make this decision immediately, mostly due to the fact that it mentions a “strong connection” — you don’t get that without some sort of conversations!

What we do not like about this twist already is the simple fact that you are likely going to see this person become an even bigger target the rest of the season for criticism. We’ve seen this happen with so many women and men in this position over the years; why would it be any different now?

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor premiere?

Have any big thoughts on what the First Impression Rose twist will be? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

