The Neighborhood season 7 episode 10: Now, the pickle

Next week CBS is poised to deliver The Neighborhood season 7 episode 10 — and is it connected to what you see tonight?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that it certainly seems like that is going to be the case. After a story about pickleball, that is going to continue to play out moving forward. Of course, how that plays out is a mystery, and it could have a thing or two to do with some new neighbors.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reactions and reviews!

Below, the full The Neighborhood season 7 episode 10 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Welcome to the Pickle” – The Johnsons and Butlers are curious about their new neighbors’ lifestyle and their interest raises some surprising questions. Also, Marty feels pressure to enroll Daphne in the best preschool, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 3 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what is the long-term future for the show now?

Well, there are a lot of different variables at play here. If you missed the recent news, it appears as though Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney could star in their own spin-off. There is going to be a backdoor pilot later this year, and it could feature some new characters, as well. If this show does get picked up, it more or less guarantees that a season 8 for The Neighborhood will look very different.

One thing we can at least say is that for now, there is nothing about this spin-off that guarantees that we are going to be seeing the original show end.

Related – Learn a little bit more news about this spin-off now, including the overall premise

What do you most want to see moving into The Neighborhood season 7 episode 10 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates very soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







