The Neighborhood spin-off about Malcolm, Marty in the works

While we wait for the return of The Neighborhood on CBS a little bit later this month, why not talk further about the universe at large?

According to a new report coming in right now via Deadline, we know that there is another spin-off in the works at this point for the sitcom. We’ve heard previously about one starring Tracy Morgan that could be for Paramount+ — meanwhile, this one would revolve around two established characters in Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) and Marty (Marcel Spears). Per the official website, the story would follow the two “as they embark on new adventures, finally leaving their parents’ nest to start the next chapters of their lives, finding themselves the newcomers in a neighborhood that’s both close by yet worlds apart: Venice Beach.”

For the time being, the plan here is for this spin-off to be teased within episode 20 of the current season of The Neighborhood, and there will also be new characters who could become major parts of the spin-off if it is greenlit. All of this is pretty traditional when it comes to a backdoor pilot.

What does this mean for the future of The Neighborhood itself?

Let’s just say that there are legitimate questions here, given that CBS has yet to renew the series for a season 8. If another season is ordered and the spin-off also happens, it could mean some changes potentially to how the show works; yet, it is a little too early to see on all of that, as some further decisions will likely be made in the spring. One of the reasons why a lot of series do tend to end in season 7 / season 8 is that around this point, they often become increasingly expensive to produce.

