The Neighborhood season 7 episode 9 spoilers: Pickleball?

We know that it has been a long wait in order to see The Neighborhood season 7 episode 9 over at CBS. With that said, we are getting closer! The Cedric the Entertainer – Max Greenfield comedy is going to be back come Monday, January 27, and we are pleased to have more that we can say about it right now!

First and foremost, let’s note that a big part of this story is going to be focusing on a subject that a lot of people out there love to mock: Pickleball. This is one of those topics that was thrown right down the middle for the writers to hit the home run. Sure, we just have to wait and see if that happens, but the foundation for this winter premiere is pretty darn solid.

Below, you can see the full The Neighborhood season 7 episode 9 synopsis with other insight on what is ahead:

“Welcome to Pickleball” – The new neighbors who moved into Miss Kim’s old house are keeping the Butlers and Johnsons up all night. Meanwhile, Courtney tells Marty she is going on a date, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Jan. 27 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, we just have to cross our fingers and hope that this episode sets the foundation for a lot of other great stuff that is coming throughout the month of February. Remember that one of the reasons for the long hiatus here is to likely ensure that there is a lot of other great stuff coming for a key sweeps period for all network TV shows.

