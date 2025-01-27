Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, January 27, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know it’s been a long hiatus, but is the crime drama back alongside NCIS: Origins?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that you are going to see new installments for both of these shows tonight, and the hiatus has finally reached the end! You will have them in their typical timeslots, and of course there is a lot of great stuff we expect over the course of both hours.

Now, why wait? Below, you can see the synopses for both of these episodes and what more is coming up…

NCIS season 22 episode 10, “Baker’s Man” – After NCIS learns that the owner of Parker’s favorite bakery (guest star Melina Kanakaredes) is being blackmailed, they hatch a plan to save her from the perpetrators. Also, tensions heighten when Torres’ secret romance is discovered, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 11, “Flight of Icarus” – The team investigates the death of a famed Marine commander’s son, while a pivotal part of Franks’ past involving his family is revealed, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Jan. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It is nice that we are going to have the shows back but, beyond just that, you are also going to have a chance to see some big character spotlights! This is the sort of thing that you almost always want in the middle of the season, since it allows you to know the ensemble so much better.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

