Ted Lasso season 4: Dani Rojas actor hopes for return

It feels like there have been about a million hints out there for a possible Ted Lasso season 4 at this point and yet, zero confirmation of that happening. Is that frustrating? Sure, and like so many out there, we would love nothing more than to see it back soon. It does feel like it is going to happen.

Yet, with that being said, there is still no confirmation out there that the entire cast from the original show will return. There are still a multitude of question marks out there about a number of different people, and that includes someone like Cristo Fernández, who played Dani Rojas in the first three seasons. So far, the actors deemed most likely to return are a lot of the non-athletes, whether it be Hannah Waddingham or Higgins. Some of the specific players may or may not come back for other factors — there is, after all, a chance another season would focus more on a women’s team.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

If nothing else, we can at least tell you that Cristo would love to come back for another chapter, and he confirmed it as such to Screen Rant:

I would love to see Dani. I recently did a campaign for State Farm where I played Dani Rojas with Patrick Mahomes and Jake from State Farm. And even though it’s a short thing to do, I just had a great time. Ted Lasso has meant so much to me, not only to me as an actor, and having more opportunities and work, but just a message that has spread to so many fans around the globe. I’m sure to you too.

Football is life has meant so much to so many people. I am just forever grateful with that. And again, I don’t have the decision. If you ask me, I want to be back. I will just do it for free. I don’t care. I just want to be part of that because at the end of the day, that’s what we do.

Now, we do tend to think that even if the show is about a women’s team moving forward, it does feel like there is room for cameos and catch-ups with a number of other characters. We’d hope for this with Dani, but also people like Jamie and Sam at the same time.

Related – Another Ted Lasso star hints at a big return for the show

Do you think we are going to get official news soon on Ted Lasso season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







