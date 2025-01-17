Ted Lasso season 4: A significant filming clue?

Trying to figure out the status of Ted Lasso season 4 at any given time is like trying to put together an incredible puzzle. Is there anything more that we can say now, with this very thing in mind?

Well, let’s simply begin right here by noting that the hit show is as close to being renewed right now as you are ever going to find. Everyone from executive producer Bill Lawrence to studio Warner Bros. TV have expressed optimism over the future. Sure, we have not heard too much from star / co-creator Jason Sudeikis, but this is someone who tends to be a little more publicity-shy unless it is during awards season or the promotional cycle.

Do you know who is not publicity-shy? Nick Mohammed, who has taken on the role of resident social-media tease for the better part of the past several months. While he has not confirmed that another season is going to happen, we do think that his latest social-media activity works to at least create a little more chatter.

If you head over to his official Twitter, you can see a video announcement where the actor (as his popular character Mr. Swallow) indicates that many dates for his upcoming tour are going to be rescheduled — ones that start in the late spring and ultimately run into the fall. He then pulled a gag where he claimed he could not disclose the reason for the rescheduling, while also showing a part of the iconic “Believe” message on a sheet of yellow paper. (He also included #TedLasso in the actual post.)

Mohammed’s announcement does coincide rather well with a lot of the rumors out there suggesting that the hit Apple TV+ comedy could be shooting in the summer. We know that there some indicators that it could be filming earlier this year, but we started to lose optimism on that once there was no real evidence of a renewal over the holidays.

