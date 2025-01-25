The Irrational season 2 episode 11: More on Alec’s father

If there is one thing that we are happy to know entering The Irrational season 2 episode 11 on NBC this Tuesday, it is the presence of Alec’s father. Ron Canada is going to be playing this part, and we are excited to see what this dynamic looks like!

After all, there are so many different crime procedurals out there that feature parents turning up for a guest stint, but we are already aware that this one will be different. How much so? Well, for more on that, let’s just turn this over more to Canada himself.

In a new chat with TV Insider, the veteran actor went into how the back-and-forth between his part and Alec could take some people by surprise:

“I’ve been the disapproving parent who the child has to win over, win respect or approval or understanding. This kind of turns that on its head … Eli has tremendous admiration and is extremely proud of his son, who is, on the other hand, very skeptical and doubtful and I think has a kind of limited view for various emotional things that have happened in the past of his father. So you have the parent looking up and the son of Alec looking down to a certain degree on dad, which reverses the usual trope in storytelling, not just in television, but storytelling as long as we’ve had theater.”

Can the two find a way to get on the same page? This emotional undercurrent is what makes a show like this so great, especially since this is going to be happening alongside a case that should test some characters in its own way. The title for what is ahead here is “Ghost Ship,” and that could make you think that something supernatural is taking place (even if that is not actually the truth).

