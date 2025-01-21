The Irrational season 2 episode 11 spoilers: More on ‘Ghost Ship’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to take a look at The Irrational season 2 episode 11 — so what can we say now?

Well, on the surface you can easy argue that “Ghost Ship” is going to be one of the most intriguing stories that we get all season. After all, you can look at this one way and think that we are going to be some sort of strange, pseudo-supernatural story with the idea of ghosts front and center. However, there is also this incredibly personal angle to it given the fact that Alec’s father is a major part of what you are going to see. We’ve known that this is going to be coming up for a good while now, but there is something different that comes from the story actually arriving.

Below, you can see the full The Irrational season 2 episode 11 synopsis with more info all about what is to come:

Alec and Marisa investigate a mysterious ghost ship that has washed up on the shores of his hometown; this forces him to revisit his past and spend time with his father with whom he has a fraught and complicated relationship.

Are there really some ghosts in here?

Well, let’s be honest — that’s not the sort of show this is! We tend to think that this is going to be one of those sort of Scooby-Doo esque stories where someone wants you to believe that supernatural circumstances are right around the corner. Yet, the truth here may actually be a little more believable — you just have to go under a smokescreen in order to find it.

No matter what happens, we just know that we’re getting more of The Irrational and there is a lot to love mostly on the basis of that alone.

