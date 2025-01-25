Severance season 2: How Christopher Walken was cast as Burt

There is denying that there are a number of reasons why Severance is such a wonderful show, but can’t you put Christopher Walken on the list? This is an acting icon who has been thrust in here as Burt, a character unique in so many ways.

Where do we start? Well, let’s remind you that he was from a different department from his love interest in Irving. Also, he is one of the few characters we’ve seen seemingly retire. We’re lucky that season 2 episode 2 effectively confirmed that he still has a role to play, and we are eager for more of that as time goes along here.

Today, we actually have another fun little tidbit to share about Walken, and that is confirmation that he was originally pitched for the role by John Turturro himself. In a new interview with Collider, Christopher himself shared his reaction that news:

“I’ve only learned that recently, and I’m very glad to hear it. I’m glad it happened. I think one of the things about Burt and Irving has to do with Chris and John. I’ve known John for a very long time — 40 or 50 years. We were young actors, going around New York looking for work. I’ve known him a long time. He’s a terrific director, and I’ve been in two or three of his movies. I know his family. You can tell when you see people together that they’ve known each other a long time, that they like each other, they laugh at each other’s jokes, they finish sentences, and so I think it makes absolute sense that John and I would be playing people who love each other.”

There is this level of personal intimacy between the two, but it is all so tricky and heartbreaking. What does Outie Burt really know? Is there a way to bridge a gap? It is something we may learn more about in due time.

What do you think is going to happen with Burt on Severance season 2?

