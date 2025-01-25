NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 filming wraps; premiere date hopes

If you are like us, you have been excited to see NCIS: Tony & Ziva almost from the moment it was announced. With that, the news today may be worthy of some excitement and then some: Filming is wrapping up!

In a post on Instagram, Katy Gie, mother of cast member Isla Gie (Tali), confirmed the news with a long message including the following: “Final filming day on NCIS: Tony and Ziva. The end of 6 amazing months. This has been the most incredible experience for Isla and she has memories to last a life time…”

Of course, this may not mean at all the end of the series as a whole, as there is potential still for the cast and crew to deliver so much more in the way of great content down the road! Much of that will depend on the first season.

So, when will it premiere?

Well, it is worth noting that the Cote de Pablo – Michael Weatherly series’ future is likely dependent on how much it is tied to the flagship show. If the two are to reprise their roles on the flagship show later this year, you probably don’t want NCIS: Tony & Ziva to be on until after the fact. We will have to wait and see, but odds are, Paramount+ is going to bring this out at some point in either the spring or the summer. If they choose the latter, that may be a way to make sure that there is something related to the franchise on during the summer.

Let’s just hope that this show is as action-packed and fun as we think it could be, as it feels like it could include a series of capers for the main characters across Europe. It’s also the first time Tony and Ziva will be together on-screen since Cote’s original exit.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

