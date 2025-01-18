NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1: A new filming location!

We are thrilled to know that NCIS: Tony & Ziva is premiering on Paramount+ at some point this year. Before we have a premiere date, though, why not talk more about filming?

The last we reported on the show a few weeks ago, we had noted that the Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo series did the bulk of their production in and around Budapest. This is a place that serves as a base for a CBS show in FBI: International and has become somewhat of a production hub the past few years. At the same time, though, we knew that the NCIS spin-off was eventually going to head somewhere else and luckily, we know now where that is.

If you have looked around social media already, then you could be aware of the fact that multiple NCIS: Tony & Ziva cast and crew members are out on the Canary Islands. For those unaware, Tenerife is the most populous locale on these islands, which are located off the coast of West Africa. We imagine that the show is there to create a different feel for some parts of the story — and who knows? There is a chance that we will get some beach settings as well.

With production winding down on the spin-off, it is of course our hope that we are going to be seeing the series back at some point in the spring or summer. What would make at least some logical sense is if the flagship show airs an episode this spring that sets the stage for this and then after the fact, we get a chance to see the Paramount+ series premiere. It would be a smart way to raise awareness, especially since there may be some CBS viewers out there who are not even aware that a Tony – Ziva series is coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

