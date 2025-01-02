NCIS: Tony & Ziva filming: A fun Michael Weatherly update

At some point before 2025 is over, we tend to believe that NCIS: Tony & Ziva is finally going to premiere over at Paramount+. Suffice it to say, there are so many reasons to be excited! This is poised to be an action-packed and romantic story with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo front and center. It has been so many years since we’ve actually seen these two characters on-screen at the same time. Who is to say what this is actually going to look like?

Now, what we can at least do is offer up a fun new behind-the-scenes tease from Weatherly, who has found a way to commemorate all of his time shooting in Budapest.

In a new post on Instagram, the actor behind Tony DiNozzo shared an image of himself alongside some custom Adidas shoes adorned with NCIS: Tony & Ziva on them. Michael and Cote both have spent several months shooting primarily in Budapest, and all early indications are that they will head somewhere else before wrapping up production on this season.

Is there still a chance that the spin-off will be set up by an NCIS episode? Anything is possible but if that happens, we imagine that any sort of cameo would be shot after the fact — and ironically, that could air prior to the spin-off arriving on Paramount+.

While we know that the streaming service has kept a lot of finer details under wraps about the show, we do tend to think that this will change before too long. This is a nostalgia trip like no other, but at the same time, a great opportunity to bring the title characters into the present. You will get a generous update on their relationship and beyond just that, how they are as parents with Tali playing a major part on the show.

