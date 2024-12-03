NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: December 2024 update

With us now entering December, is there a chance that a NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date at Paramount+ is right around the corner?

Of course, the desire to see the Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo series is 100% there. It has been for years, even when this show was a dream more than an actual thing! We know that a ton of work has been done on it already but other than a sneak peek showed exclusively overseas at a conference, the streaming service has kept a lot of footage under wraps. We hope that this changes, and that it happens reasonably soon.

For now, nothing has been made clear, but we want to believe there’s at least a chance that we hear something official about NCIS: Tony & Ziva this month. After all, consider the fact that Paramount+ could actually use a show like this over the course of the months ahead. Just remember for a moment that the streaming service could need more programming for the first few months of the year, especially given the fact that the schedule for that particular window of time still remains unclear to a certain extent. There is not a lot that has been said officially about what 1923, Criminal Minds: Evolution, or some other mega-popular shows as of yet. We are sure that a time will come when that starts to change to a certain extent, but we have not arrived there yet.

Whether we get more news on the Tony – Ziva show this month or not, we really just hope that everyone involved does manage to deliver the sort of humor, romance, and action that longtime fans of the franchise expect. While we’ve seen both characters individually on the flagship show over the past several years, getting them together is a totally different story. Fingers crossed it is worth the wait.

