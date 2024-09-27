NCIS: Tony & Ziva photo: See Michael Weatherly and … camels?

As so many of you may be aware already, production remains ongoing on NCIS: Tony & Ziva for CBS. Now, why not get another tease?

Because the show is being shot internationally, we know that a number of reveals have been kept at a minimum. We imagine that at some point this fall, there is a chance that we’re going to be getting a larger promo … perhaps during NCIS proper? That’s what we are hoping for but until then, we’re more than happy to embrace something from social media.

If you head over now to Weatherly’s Instagram, you can see a new image of the actor alongside showrunner John McNamara, and then something quite surprising in the background: Camels. What in the world is going on here? Well, it’s a reminder that this new show will have a sense of adventure to it as we watch Weatherly and Cote de Pablo’s characters in a dangerous position, as they are forced to go on the run. There will be a lot of danger here, and we also certainly expect that the show (which is streaming on Paramount+) is going to be far more serialized than what you see elsewhere in the franchise.

Perhaps more than anything else with this show, we find ourselves craving some serious romance. Just remember that we never really saw a lot of that with Tony and Ziva on-screen during NCIS, as once upon a time this show really shied away from showing a lot of that off. This is a chance for the characters to get more of a spotlight in each and every way, and we hope that it is worth the wait for everyone who has been excited to see this for quite some time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

