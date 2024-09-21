NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: A fall 2024 update

With the start of fall about to be upon us, is an NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date on the horizon? Of course, we would love to have it … but does that mean we are going to?

Let’s just start off here with a reminder that at this point, multiple episodes of the Paramount+ spin-off have likely been filmed. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have been at this for a while, and are hopefully having the time of their lives every step of the way. This show is being shot in Europe, and we certainly think that the goal here is to present a story that looks and feels slightly different than any other version of the show. There is still going to be a combination of action and humor, and that is totally something that you don’t have to worry about.

So let’s get back to that premiere date. We do believe that at some point before the fall is over, there’s a chance that we will get either an exact or approximate start date for the spin-off. So much of it really comes down to when the streaming service wants Tony and Ziva to arrive. A show like this is not overflowing with special effects; with that, it is not going to require a lengthy post-production.

Personally, we tend to think that a premiere date for this show will be decided based solely on when Paramount thinks they have a hole in the schedule and can market it accordingly. They already have a ton of Taylor Sheridan shows for the next couple of months, so they may think that they are more than prepared with that in mind. Meanwhile, they may also want to wait until NCIS: Origins is several episodes in before trying to emphasize another show in the franchise.

Our hope, in the end, is that we see Tony and Ziva back before we get into the spring — the winter would be ideal.

