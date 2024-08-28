NCIS: Tony & Ziva photo: A Michael Weatherly mystery

With the production of NCIS: Tony & Ziva still going strong, we are happy to be able to at least see a tease or two along the way.

Recently, we shared an image courtesy of star and executive producer Michael Weatherly — why not keep that going with another one now? If you head over to the actor’s Instagram, you can see an image of the actor trying to beat the heat in production … while also wearing a bowtie and what looks to be a dress shirt.

Just on the basis of this look alone, it seems like Tony’s going to be dressed like this for at least a little while during one episode. Is undercover at a wedding … or is he actually getting married? We do think there are a myriad of different options here, but remember that in another photo, it looked like he had a gun and holster on him. That makes us think that there’s a chance he knew there was going to be some danger right around the corner.

For most of NCIS: Tony & Ziva in general, it feels like the two title characters are going to be on the run … but from what exactly? Well, this entire show could be a fantastic action thriller throughout Europe, with a little bit of humor mixed in. We wish that Paramount+ had already released some sort of launch date for the show but for now, we’re pretty curious to see how Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are going to remix some classic parts of the NCIS formula so that it works within this particular framework. There is quite a bit to consider and think about from now until whenever the show decides to release some additional intel.

