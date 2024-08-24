NCIS: Tony & Ziva tease: An exciting Michael Weatherly photo!

As many of you who have been following the NCIS: Tony & Ziva journey may know already, the show is deep in production! There is no premiere date yet, but it is our hope that we will see it on Paramount+ at some point next year. If it comes earlier than that, let’s just call it a pleasant surprise, shall we?

One of the things that has been tricky about the spin-off so far is that other than some casting news initially announced by the streaming service, it’s been hard to get further updates. A big part of the reason for this is that Michael Weatherly has been quiet on social media; meanwhile, Cote de Pablo is not on social media at all, and the show is filming overseas in Europe. That makes it easier to keep some things hush-hush.

Nonetheless, earlier today Weatherly shared on Twitter an image of himself in a partial tuxedo, but also with a holstered gun. There is also a cross visible, so that makes it easy to believe that he may be in a church.

What’s going on here? The most fun theory is that Tony and Ziva are getting married, but we have a hard time thinking that because he’s got that gun on him and it’s unlikely he’s packing on his wedding day. Remember that at the center of the series is some sort of manhunt and he and Ziva will be in danger almost entirely throughout — will there even be time for a wedding? You could, of course, also argue that he is working undercover in some capacity, including at a wedding — or, he is posing as a groom at a wedding. Because he and Ziva have such a lengthy history doing a wide array of cases, we know that this is a part of their skillset.

In general, one of the things that we are most anticipating here with this show is that it’s going to be action-packed, romantic, and plenty of fun. Tony wearing a tux could actually encapsulate all of these things at once. Let’s just make it clear, though, that even if this is not the character getting married, it would be great if that happens someday. Also, if it does, we want to see at least one cameo from the main show! Shouldn’t McGee at least be there? What about Palmer? (The flagship NCIS is premiering on October 14.)

