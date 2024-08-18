NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: Does Paramount+ know it?

It certainly feels like NCIS: Tony & Ziva is one of the most anticipated series that Paramount+ has to offer, even if so much is still under lock and key. Sure, we’ve heard about some cast members, but the producers are staying quiet when it comes to plot twists and/or whether or not any other cast members from the main show will be appearing.

One other thing that is being kept under wraps? The premiere date. Our sentiment is that it will not arrive until at least early 2025, but that could change depending on a number of factors. One of the things that we’re the most curious about at present is how much the aforementioned streaming service knows about a return date. Have they already figured this out to a certain extent?

We don’t think that there is much of a reason for speculation here on the subject — odds are, Paramount+ at least has a window in mind for NCIS: Tony & Ziva, if not a specific date. They plan these schedules out far in advance, and it would not be a shocker if they have a few weeks circled in January or February as possibilities — but that’s just our own speculation based on when filming should be complete. It feels like this could be a good show for them to stream during the week while they have 1923 or Lioness season 2 on in the weekends. This would also be a great opportunity for the flagship show to be used to premiere it when it airs new episodes in the new year.

One potentially-fun thing to think about here is if Michael Weatherly or Cote de Pablo could film a cameo for the main NCIS later this year, one that would actually air prior to their spin-off. It may be weird for them to jump into a time-machine to do something like this set before their own show after filming is done, but logistically it makes some sense. With the main NCIS, it is pretty standard for their episodes to be filmed pretty close to them airing. That’s different for a lot of streaming series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

