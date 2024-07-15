NCIS: Tony & Ziva reveals full cast, including Tali!

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, we have great news on NCIS: Tony & Ziva — filming is underway! Work is happening with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in the greater Budapest area, as they tell a story about their two iconic agents on the run, and doing whatever they can to 1) survive and 2) save the day.

To get a little more specific, here is some of how Paramount+ is currently describing it:

NCIS: TONY & ZIVA picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then—and where we find them in NCIS: TONY & ZIVA—Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

Here are some of the actors who are officially coming on board the show, including Tali, Tony and Ziva’s daughter!

Isla Gie (Foundation) as TALI : Tony and Ziva’s precocious 12-year-old daughter who is sick of being treated like a child. She’s more intuitive and vigilant than the adults around her give her credit for and she’s ready to prove this to them.

(Foundation) as : Tony and Ziva’s precocious 12-year-old daughter who is sick of being treated like a child. She’s more intuitive and vigilant than the adults around her give her credit for and she’s ready to prove this to them. Amita Suman (Shadow and Bone) as CLAUDETTE : The Chief Technical Officer at Tony’s private security company and the only reason the place runs as smoothly as it does. There’s no problem Claudette can’t solve or code she can’t crack.

(Shadow and Bone) as : The Chief Technical Officer at Tony’s private security company and the only reason the place runs as smoothly as it does. There’s no problem Claudette can’t solve or code she can’t crack. Maximilian Osinski (Ted Lasso) as BORIS : A Russian ex-pat and a brilliant computer hacker, one of the best and most elusive in the world. Boris lives outside the law and polite society and enjoys the anonymity and freedom that affords.

(Ted Lasso) as : A Russian ex-pat and a brilliant computer hacker, one of the best and most elusive in the world. Boris lives outside the law and polite society and enjoys the anonymity and freedom that affords. Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris) as MARTINE : A former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE). She is elegant and cunning, playing both sides of any conflict masterfully to protect her own self-interest.

(Emily in Paris) as : A former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE). She is elegant and cunning, playing both sides of any conflict masterfully to protect her own self-interest. Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton) as JONAH : A former computer programmer for the NSA and now the Secretary General of Interpol. Charming, decisive and confident, Jonah sees the ways in which the world is broken and knows he can fix it.

(Bridgerton) as : A former computer programmer for the NSA and now the Secretary General of Interpol. Charming, decisive and confident, Jonah sees the ways in which the world is broken and knows he can fix it. Terence Maynard (Coronation Street) as DR. LANG : A deeply experienced therapist, gentle and probing, Dr. Lang treats patients with severe traumas and helps them find comfort and agency.

(Coronation Street) as : A deeply experienced therapist, gentle and probing, Dr. Lang treats patients with severe traumas and helps them find comfort and agency. Lara Rossi (The Watch) as SOPHIE : A highly skilled professional with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS), Sophie brings a unique blend of maternal warmth and hyper-vigilance to her role as a caretaker for Tali.

(The Watch) as : A highly skilled professional with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS), Sophie brings a unique blend of maternal warmth and hyper-vigilance to her role as a caretaker for Tali. James D’Arcy (Agent Carter) as HENRY: A high-ranking official at Interpol, Henry has spent his career in law enforcement chasing international criminals. Career-focused with no wife or family of his own, Henry has always been happily married to his job.

The name that is the most familiar of the group here is James D’Arcy — meanwhile, Osinski is actually Zava on Ted Lasso, the eccentric soccer superstar who was a fundamental portion of season 3 — or at least the first part.

Remember now that the premiere Tony & Ziva does not have a date attached yet, but we’d love to see it later this year or in early 2025.

Related – Read more about NCIS: Tony & Ziva starting off production

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Tony & Ziva on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







