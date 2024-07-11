NCIS: Tony & Ziva filming has seemingly kicked off!

Is work officially underway for NCIS: Tony & Ziva with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo? There is some evidence of that very thing!

In a recent post on Instagram, Weatherly (who is executive producing the show alongside his co-star) shared an image alongside a pretty impactful message for most of the #Tiva fandom: “The beginning of a new era has begun within the #ncisverse #tony&ziva.” Given that Cote is not on social media and production is taking place in Europe, it is rather tough to get a number of additional teases at the moment. The producers / cast may do a good job of keeping some spoilers under wraps!

Now that we’ve noted this, we do at least tend to think there are a few announcements that will come out in the weeks ahead, with a principal one being a chance to learn more about some of Michael and Cote’s co-stars on the series. We are going to see their daughter Tali, but beyond that, there is also going to be a good opportunity to see some brand-new faces for the franchise, as well!

As for possible cameos from the flagship NCIS, we would just say that anything is possible and if filming is underway now, there may be a chance for someone to appear before getting back to work on season 22 in Los Angeles. Personally, we still think it’s a good idea to keep your expectations low here. If we are lucky, we will have a chance to see at least an actor or two appear remotely, which feels a lot more cost-effective and in line with what we’ve seen in the past with crossovers. Given their history with Tony and Ziva, McGee and Palmer are the two characters who make the most sense.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

