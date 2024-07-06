NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we could get an NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date between now and the end of July? What about news all about the series in general?

Well, the first thing that you really have to note here is rather simple: This is going to be a big month for the Paramount+ project! While it is highly doubtful than an exact premiere date for the project will be unveiled, it does feel like there’s a good chance we will get an approximate one. Beyond just that, it would not be all that big of a shock in the event that we hear more about the cast. Filming will be kicking off in Europe this month, and Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo should be joined by at least a few other actors. Most importantly of them, of course, will be Tony and Ziva’s daughter Tali.

How will Paramount reveal more news about the show? Given the magnitude of the people involved and the size of #Tiva Nation, don’t be surprised if a press release comes out with a few things noted in it all at once. This could give the NCIS franchise a shot in the arm around a time when there is not a lot else happening.

As for the potential of there being some crossovers with this show and the flagship, it is going to be difficult given that season 22 could actually start filming around a similar point in time. A crossover would have to be done really quick in the early going; or, it could happen remotely via video-conference. For now, we tend to think that the spin-off will be focused primarily on the two leads and their story; there is still so much to be explored there, and it has been ages since they’ve been on the screen together at the same time!

For now, we anticipate the show premiering either late this year or in the first half of 2025; it is hard to have a more exact date just because Paramount+ has the leeway to do whatever they want with the finished product.

