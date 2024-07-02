NCIS season 22 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about an NCIS season 22 premiere date over the course of July?

At this point, we do not think we really need to say that enthusiasm for the next season is high. How in the world can it not be, given the super-crazy cliffhanger that we just had? We find ourselves in a spot where we are trying to learn the truth about Jessica Knight’s future on the team and it would be amazing to get more on that sooner rather than later … though it feels like the writers, producers, and cast will try and keep this under wraps for a while.

Here is the good news, slight as it may be — our sentiment is that over the course of the next month, there is an extremely high chance that a premiere date will be revealed. Heck, we thought it would have come out last week! This is very-much in the window of when such things are revealed and we don’t foresee too big of a reason for concern. Remember that some shows for the 2024-25 TV season are already in production and there, at least for now, is not anything that should be holding it up.

Now as for when the first episode will air, it does still feel like we’re in a situation where it will be either late September or early October, and there is no real reason to think anything different when yo consider history here. Why would the powers-that-be move in a different direction here, given that there is no evidence of them doing this in typical TV seasons. We are anticipating somewhere between 18-22 episodes this time around, and we are going to hold to that unless we hear something different.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

