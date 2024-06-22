NCIS season 22: New Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama videos

We recognize fully that the wait for NCIS season 22 is long, mostly because we don’t expect it back for at least three months. With that, why not have a little bit more fun while we wait?

Earlier this month, stars Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) and Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres) toon on the role of ambassadors for the series, as they each attended the Monte Carlo TV Festival and took part in what feels like a thousand interviews with various international outlets. There are a lot of fun moments that came from it, and we are seeing some of them highlighted over time.

Did you know that there was another party there, for example, for the 1,000th episode of the franchise? You can see some images over it over at Wilmer’s Instagram, as it is another great commemoration of everything that this show and the spin-offs have done. It does still feel a little bittersweet now that NCIS: Hawaii is canceled, as we really hoped that it would get at least a couple more seasons.

Meanwhile, you can visit this link to see a new Q&A with both Wilmer and Brian, and there is also a video that reveals that Brian actually knows some pretty deep cuts from Taylor Swift’s musical library.

When will we know more about season 22?

Well, with these two there really is not that much time to rest and recover! The season 21 finale aired last month and at some point in July, we expect production to begin on the next chapter — after all, this is what we’ve seen happen in the past for seasons not impacted by strikes or a global health crisis.

The first order of business here will obviously be tying together the cliffhanger with Jessica Knight; beyond that, there should be a chance to see

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

