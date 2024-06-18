NCIS: Tony & Ziva: Cote de Pablo on producing, changes

The more that we hear about NCIS: Tony & Ziva at Paramount+, the more reason there is for excitement! After all, this is a show that is trying to give us so much of what we want, while at the same time also trying a few new things, as well. It is a fully-serialized series within a franchise known for being procedural, and it also features two characters who are not even technically NCIS employees anymore. Really, the only reason for that organization to be in the title is to attract viewers.

One other thing that is different about it? Well, both Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly are executive producers, meaning that they have a lot more say in what happens. Speaking to TV Insider all about that, Cote explained pretty eloquently what that role entails:

“We are a part of making decisions. It doesn’t mean that we make the decisions or the final decision, but we are a part of this collaborative effort that goes into making a show. And that’s been a real surprise and kind of fun to be a part of … It’s also made me respect actors and all the people that are making this thing happen. We’re getting, for example, a taste of castings and these actors, are very good and it’s very hard to choose and sometimes there are things that have nothing to do with the performance.”

Both she and Michael also drop some other interesting bits of insight in the interview, including that it was a deliberately choice to only have one of them in the David McCallum tribute. This spin-off is something the two have wanted to make happen for some time, and seeing the two of them on-screen again is the major appeal of it. This is not something that they’ve wanted to rush into, knowing that the pair will be what brings viewers into the story.

Filming for NCIS: Tony & Ziva will begin next month, and you better believe we are excited to be discussing it further soon!

Related – See some additional insight right now regarding NCIS: Tony & Ziva and what lies ahead

Are you excited already to see NCIS: Tony & Ziva, even if it will not premiere for some time?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







