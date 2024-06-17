NCIS: Tony & Ziva: Michael Weatherly on filming locations

What does NCIS: Tony & Ziva have to do with the Paris Olympics? On paper, it would be easy to say almost nothing … but it actually does have to do a lot with where the Paramount+ series will be filmed.

Speaking (per Variety) while at the Monte Carlo TV Festival over the weekend, star and executive producer Michael Weatherly indicated that the upcoming Games did play a factor in where the story will primarily be shot:

“Tony and Ziva live in Paris, and we will be shooting in Budapest, because the Olympics are in Paris right now and that would be complicated … But the show will have a lot of international locations that we will reveal later, and international casting that is going to be absolutely stellar. We’re a part of that as executive producers.”

We should also note that Budapest is a familiar production base for American shows; heck, FBI: International shoots a lot of material there for CBS already. The international locations do allow the series to look and feel different, and that should help it stand out from the rest of the franchise.

Weatherly did admit to the publication that doing a serialized, international-themed show within the NCIS universe is something that the studio had some reservations about at one point, but eventually came on board the idea. It is certainly a risk, but the appeal here is going to be finding a way to appeal to classic fans of the show — while also hopefully getting others who simply want to watch an action thriller at the same time.

There is no premiere date yet for NCIS: Tony & Ziva, but the plan appears to be to start up production next month. Hopefully, more news will surface at around that point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

