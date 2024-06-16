NCIS: Tony & Ziva spoilers: Michael Weatherly on filming, Tali

For those who are not presently aware, NCIS: Tony & Ziva is absolutely coming to Paramount+ down the road, and there is so much to explore!

While it may still be a long wait until we actually see the show premiere, it does feel like the parties involved are doing their best to ensure this is perfect. After all, so many of them know the affection that is out there for these characters, and certainly they do not want to do anything to temper that. This is a story that will feature Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo’s characters in a new setting, where they are dealing with a wide array of new and pretty-shocking challenges. A big part of the fun here (of course) is going to be seeing how they handle some of them.

Speaking to Deadline, Weatherly indicates that one new challenge on Tony and Ziva’s jaunt across Europe (where they may be hunted by some mysterious force) is thinking as parents. Tali’s presence on the series cannot be ignored, and it is a totally-new concept for the actors to explore:

“Every choice that Tony and Ziva have to make in their adventure, their child is first and foremost in the front of their mind. When we were on the NCIS the mothership, we didn’t have children.

“When you have a child, you have to navigate what is best for them. And then maybe you have a co-parent that you have a tumultuous relationship with… and oh, wait, we also have to save the world.”

With all of this in mind, it does feel like there’s going to be a lot of chaos here — but that may also be a big part of the fun? That’s at least what we are hoping for, as a show like this is at its best when it also has to room to dive into the emotional trenches.

The Deadline report also notes that filming is poised to start in about four weeks, for those of you who want to mark a specific time on your calendar.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

