NCIS: Tony & Ziva spoilers: Does Brian Dietzen want on board?

This weekend is proving to be quite a big one within the NCIS world, largely due to a number of actors appearing in Monte Carlo. Not only do you have Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen there promoting the flagship show, but also Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, hyping up their upcoming spin-off NCIS: Tony & Ziva. While it has yet to begin filming, its European setting could lead to it having a different look and feel from almost any other across the board.

Given these characters’ relationships with the crew in DC, it certainly makes a good bit of sense that there are crossovers — at least in theory. The setting does make it somewhat challenging, but while at the Monte Carlo TV Festival Dietzen did make it clear that he’d be game to take part. Just look at more of his comments, courtesy of Deadline:

“I’m so happy for Michael and Cote and think John McNamara is going to do a fantastic job for them … It sounds very atypical for NCIS as far as the storytelling because it won’t be a case-of-the week type of show. That said, if they say: ‘Hey we need Jimmy Palmer on a plasma screen’ at any point, I’d say hell yes, that’d be fun, I’d do that in a heartbeat.”

Of course, Palmer’s relationship with both characters would make this all the more appealing, as he and McGee are really the only two left in DC who were there back when both Michael and Cote were full-time series regulars. Wilmer’s Nick Torres has at least spent some time with Ziva, and Kasie was at least a part of the team when she returned in season 17. Parker and Knight don’t have much of a relationship with either of the characters — also, we can’t even say as of yet if Knight is going to be back for season 22.

For the time being, let’s just be excited for all of these characters — if you love a particular era of NCIS, there is a ton to be excited for here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

