NCIS season 22 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Given that we are now fully into June 2024, why not facilitate a larger NCIS season 22 premiere date discussion?

It may be crazy to think, but it is nonetheless true that almost a month has passed already since the season 21 finale. While there was not a life-or-death cliffhanger at the end of that episode, there was still an enticing tease nonetheless. After all, the future of Katrina Law as Jessica Knight is in question, as the character took another job over at Camp Pendleton. Could she still come back to the team? Absolutely, especially since there is no reporting out there to suggest that the Arrow alum is done with the show.

A personal prediction is that NCIS will tackle Knight’s future within the first two episodes of the new season and then get back to the standard format — but for now, that is (as noted) a prediction. There is still a lot of leeway as to what could be done.

Let’s get back to the main subject here, and that is the likelihood of a premiere-date reveal before June comes to a close. Typically, CBS does reveal start dates before the end of June or, at least, the start of July, and there is a good chance that you will get something here, as well. Meanwhile, the projected start date is either the last Monday of September or one of the first two Mondays of October. Production often kicks off in mid-July, so episodes should be ready for any of those dates.

If you are the network, this is the question you ask yourselves when determining a start date: Do you want the season to cover a broader window of time with more breaks, or a smaller window with fewer breaks? The episode count will remain the same in either format.

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS season 22 premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

