NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: The ideal scenario?

No matter when it arrives on Paramount+, one thing feels clear: The hype will be there for NCIS: Tony & Ziva. How can it not be? We are talking here about an enormously popular franchise with one of the most beloved couples on all TV — though ironically, it’s been ages since we actually saw the two of them on-screen at the same time.

So when will we actually see the show arrive? That remains to be seen, but we do think there’s an ideal way in which the network can launch this show, and it starts with something that we’ve discussed here in the past — launching it after an episode of the flagship show that features Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as guest stars. This requires us to look at two essential periods of the network TV year — November and February.

Think about things like this: You air the setup episode of NCIS in one of those two windows, and then premiere NCIS: Tony & Ziva shortly after the fact. It’s a brilliant way to bring viewers over to Paramount+, and also possibly benefit from a ratings bump on the original show, as well. We do think this is an idea that all parties involved would be very-much amenable to.

Now, if there is one real question about these possible premiere-date windows, it is simply this: Whether or not the show will be ready to actually air at this point. Filming for the spin-off is starting in Europe this summer, and the thing that makes us hopeful is that a lot of shows in this particular genre have a pretty fast turnaround time. It feels fair to anticipate that there could be some episodes ready by the end of the year, especially since Paramount+ tends to do weekly releases as opposed to some enormous binge.

Now, let’s just hope for some more news about the spin-off’s cast or filming over the next several weeks!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

