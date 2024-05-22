NCIS season 22: Could it set up NCIS: Tony & Ziva?

We know that the NCIS: Tony & Ziva spin-off is coming at some point to Paramount+, with filming set to begin this summer. With that being said, there is another fun question worth asking — could there still be a backdoor pilot of sorts on NCIS season 22?

We recognize that with a lot of potential spin-off shows, this is not something that diehard fans would be for — however, this is different. When you have two extremely-beloved characters (played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo) who have not appeared on-screen together in years, it makes sense to lean into that whenever you can. Also, it would certainly boost the viewership for the spin-off if they were seen on the flagship first as a form of advertising.

As for whether or not this happens, that remains to be seen — however, we can at least say that NCIS co-showrunner Steven D. Binder is 100% game for it. Here is some of what he had to say to TVLine:

“Let’s put it this way: I would love to do that, and I have a feeling Michael [Weatherly] would be up for anything like that. I’m open to any ideas anybody has. They are totally welcome to throw them at me.”

If there is any reason why this wouldn’t happen, it is tied to the fact that NCIS also starts filming this summer and given that the spin-off is in Europe, it would be hard for Tony and Ziva to be in two different places at once! Yet, we do think there is a way for them to just schedule this out and make the dates work, knowing that it only benefits the new show to be set up on the flagship, even if it is just a five or ten-minute appearance. From there, viewership for the spin-off just comes down to both story as well as promotion!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

