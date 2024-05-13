NCIS: Tony and Ziva: Michael Weatherly teases plans

If you have not heard already NCIS: Tony and Ziva is going to kick off production this summer — and of course, there are reasons aplenty for excitement! This show has been wanted by fans for years now, and it is going to be coming up down the line for Paramount+.

Would it be amazing if we could sit here and hand over an approximate premiere date for it? Sure, but we’re not at a point right now where we’re close to being able to share something. Instead, just know that Michael Weatherly (who is an executive producer behind the scenes alongside Cote de Pablo) is doing whatever he can in order to make it perfect. Here is what he had to say in response to one most on Twitter:

I am so excited for what is about to be… you must know that we are building an incredible team of writers, directors, crew and particularly stunt people to make the most kick a– thing you can imagine. I don’t think I can over-sell it. The title may seem a bit on the nose but remember that in six months time and get back to me ;)

Honestly, we don’t care that the title is NCIS: Tony and Ziva given that it allows the show to change and morph considerably over time. For example, if they had named the streaming show NCIS: On the Run, that would predicate the two are always running. It was the problem with Prison Break in that way. NCIS: Europe, meanwhile, would require they stay there. This current title allows for maximum flexibility and there is something inherently exciting that comes along with it.

Now, let’s just hope the end result is every bit as amazing as we currently imagine that it could be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on NCIS season 22, including when filming starts

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Tony and Ziva?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







