NCIS season 22: When will filming kick off?

We are less than a week moved from the end of NCIS season 21, but is it too early to talk about a season 22 premiere? Hardly.

First and foremost, there is a huge question that you’re left to wonder about leading into the premiere — especially when it comes to the future of Jessica Knight with the team. She accepted a job at Camp Pendleton and in theory, it is easy to look at this as some sort of sign that she is going to be gone. However, Katrina Law has yet to confirm her exit … and this is a series that may just be trying to keep you on your toes. What we’re trying to say here is that it wouldn’t be the biggest shock in the world if the character does find a way to come back at some point in season 22, but we will have to wait and see on that.

Now, there’s a chance we will get our first real taste of what lies ahead here when filming for the new season kicks off. As for when that will be, think along the lines of the summer. Typically for non-strike seasons production starts in July and runs through the season, but in this instance, it could be dependent on a couple of different factors.

1. The episode count – Are we going to get an order in the 20-22 episode range? If it is shorter, there is a chance the start of filming could be pushed back a little.

2. A possible IATSE strike – This union represents a good many crew members and after what happened with both actors and writers last year, the AMPTP needs to do whatever they can to sign a fair deal in the near future.

Presumably, the plan is for NCIS season 22 to start in the late summer / early fall, but we will wait and see on that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

