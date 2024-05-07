NCIS season 22: Katrina Law addresses huge cliffhanger

As you look towards NCIS season 22 on CBS after last night’s finale, one question stands out above all others: Is Jessica Knight gone for good?

In the closing minutes of the episode “Reef Madness,” the character decided to take up Vance on his offer to become a chief REACT training officer out at Camp Pendleton, which means that she’ll have to move to the other side of the country. We know how ambitious she is, and also how she felt like this was a more natural evolution for her than heading to another part of the world entirely in her father’s footsteps.

Are she and Jimmy Palmer done? Could she end up backing out of the job? All of these possibilities are still up in the air and in a post on Instagram, Katrina Law had one singular message to pass along: “Guess we gotta wait for CBS FALL.”

So when in the season will we learn about Knight’s status? We honestly don’t think that the writers are going to make us wait long! It would honestly be a pretty huge surprise if we were stuck waiting past the premiere to learn about whether or not she is still a part of the show; for now, it is easy to feel optimistic. There are not any shreds of evidence out there to suggest that the Hawaii Five-0 / Arrow alum is leaving and rather, this may just be a way to shake things up. Her being on the West Coast for a while could allow Jimmy to see that she’s not abandoning him but rather, she is getting something she needs.

After all, it is very-much possible that Knight being on the West Coast for a while helps her see further that being in DC is where she wants to be long-term. That certainly would not come as a big surprise if it happens!

Related – Learn more about the new NCIS spin-off featuring Tony and Ziva

Do you think we will see Knight again in the early stages of NCIS season 22?

Sound off now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







