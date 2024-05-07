NCIS: Tony & Ziva official title for Paramount+ spin-off

The mystery surrounding Tony and Ziva’s NCIS spin-off is over — at least when it comes to the title!

In a post on Instagram today, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo teamed up to confirm that the name for their show is none other than … NCIS: Tony & Ziva. We don’t exactly think that this comes as some sort of big mind-altering surprise, but it is also something that feels totally right, all things considered. You want to do something in order to ensure that viewers know what the show is before they even start watching, right!

We had wondered for a while if the series would be something like NCIS: On the Run, and there were people out there who wondered if it would be NCIS: Europe. However, this makes the most sense given that neither Tony nor Ziva are attached to any specific field office, and it also makes it easy for the show to go multiple seasons in the event that fans really respond to it.

Filming for the new Paramount+ series is going to kick off at some point this summer, and our personal hope is that you end up getting a chance to see it either in the fall or early next year. We’re sure that no matter when the show is back, it is going to be structured well within everything else that is happening in the universe. NCIS and the new prequel NCIS: Origins are airing this fall, and then you also have the second season of NCIS: Sydney coming at some point midseason. Ironically it was originally going to be a Paramount+ exclusive in its own right, but some things ended up shifting and it now has a chance to be on CBS.

Hopefully, some more news on the Tony – Ziva show will be revealed moving into the months ahead — but for now, we’re just thrilled to see these characters back in action!

Related – Is Katrina Law leaving NCIS following the season 22 finale?

What do you think about NCIS: Tony & Ziva being the title for this new show?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







