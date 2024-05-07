Is Katrina Law leaving NCIS, Jessica Knight after finale?

Is Katrina Law leaving NCIS and her role of Jessica Knight following the season 21 finale? Well, the show clearly wanted a cliffhanger — did the one we get here work?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting what happened over the course of “Reef Madness.” Within this episode, Knight had a lot to think about when it comes to a job offer as a Chief REACT Training Officer in Camp Pendleton. She loved her team, but there were a couple of cracks that formed throughout the episode. First, you saw Jimmy blow up on her about the idea of her leaving — a moment that was more about his fears of abandonment than anything she did. Is their relationship done? That’s certainly precarious right now.

Then, you had Parker not telling her everything about his sister Lily, despite the life-or-death experience that they had. She may have been feeling that this team was perhaps not as close as she once thought, which allowed her to feel okay about taking the job at the end of the episode. With that, we have to assume that Knight is gone from the team, at least for now.

Does this mean that Law is now leaving the show? Not necessarily. There is easily a chance that this gets somehow undone down the road, or that NCIS finds a way to include her here and there in a different post. This is not your typical cliffhanger, but we still remain hopeful that it’s not the last we’ll have seen of this character.

The biggest reason for our concern right now? Well, it has a lot to do with the history of female agents either being killed off or departing this show over the years. This goes all the way back to Sasha Alexander and after that, we had the exits of Cote de Pablo and Emily Wickersham over the years.

Do you think that Katrina Law could be leaving NCIS following the season 21 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

