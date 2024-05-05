NCIS season 22 spoilers: Diona Reasonover on story hopes

As we do get ourselves prepared to see the NCIS season 21 finale on CBS tomorrow night, it is nice to know that season 22 is ahead! There are so many more stories to tell within this world, and it is certainly our hope that we end up getting a substantially larger order this time around. Odds are, it will be somewhere within the 18-22 range. Those 24-episode orders feel like a thing of the past.

Because of where we are right now, it is a little too early to pin down exactly what the future could be moving forward — but there are still some things we are hoping for! The cast certainly has their own wishlists, as well.

For some more on that, just take a look at what Diona Reasonover (Kasie Hines) had to say on the subject recently to TVLine:

I want her to get into some online dating … I want to see what her profile would look like

We absolutely do want to see more of Kasie’s dating life moving forward, especially since her relationship with Piper disintegrated almost entirely off-screen.

Because season 22 is going to have more episodes, it does open the door for a lot of different plots and scenarios that just weren’t there this time around. The season 21 order basically just gave everyone the space for one episode per character and that was it — the writers did their best with what they had.

In addition to Kasie, we do also wonder if the writers are ever going to allow Torres to get back into the dating pool. After all, it’s been a long time since Bishop departed and for the time being, we don’t see a lot of evidence that she is going to be making her way back.

What do you most want to see from Diona Reasonover moving into NCIS season 22?

