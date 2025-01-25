The Traitors UK season 4: Should the Seer twist return?

Following the polarizing ending to The Traitors UK season 3 on BBC One less than 24 hours ago, it feels time for a conversation about the Seer. This twist radically altered the endgame of the season, mostly because it directly led to the banishment of Traitor Charlotte and from there, took a lot of the suspense out of the final minutes.

For the contestants, sure there was still a great question as to who was a Traitor or a Faithful in front of that fire. For us as viewers, though, we know it was impossible for the show to end in a Traitor victory at that point. Alexander and Francesca were banished, and this led to Jake and Leanne being crowned the winners.

This may be a controversial take, but it is perhaps unfair to say that the Seer twist is busted entirely. However, in its current form, it clearly leaves a great deal to be desired. What happened with it in The Traitors UK season 3 was ultimately the worst-case scenario since the only one Traitor left was singled out by chance.

So, how do you fix it?

We would alter it in a way so that a player can learn the identity of one other Faithful left in the game, therefore completely removing one possible Traitor in their mind. this is still an advantage, but not one that could potentially break the game. Of course, production would have to allow a mechanism where they could reveal this identity to a contestant without tipping their hat on a Traitor or any other secret.

Are twists great for a show like this? Sure, but inherently, risks are not always going to work. This one was well-intentioned, but its biggest flaw was exposed in the worst possible way.

Do you think that the Seer twist should return on The Traitors UK season 4?

